GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 879 ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 138.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Energy Stock Performance

DIG opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

ProShares Ultra Energy Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

