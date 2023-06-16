GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

