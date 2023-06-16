GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 163,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 99,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.80 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

