GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 355.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.