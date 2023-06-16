GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

PFG stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.