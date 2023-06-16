GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 599.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 203,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 294,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

