GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

