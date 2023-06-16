Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Graham Stock Down 0.1 %

GHM opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.