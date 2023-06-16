Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
GHM opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.83 and a beta of 0.48.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
