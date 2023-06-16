Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 1.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 369,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 340,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $144.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary Guidry acquired 413 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $900.00 per share, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,671,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 402,365 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,250,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 458,649 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 361,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 732,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

