Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 12,379 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

