Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

