Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,072,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Marriott International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $176.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

