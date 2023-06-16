Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.18.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.