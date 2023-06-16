Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,436 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $105,948,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.