Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

