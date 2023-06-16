Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08), with a volume of 18173855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £333.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

