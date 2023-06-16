Greenhaven Associates Inc. Invests $70.26 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,576,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,264,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ford Motor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F remained flat at $14.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,337,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,957,375. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

