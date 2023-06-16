Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,046. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $1,264,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

