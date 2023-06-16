Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 65.9% in May

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 839.3 days.

Gruma Price Performance

GPAGF stock remained flat at $13.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Gruma has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Gruma

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

Featured Stories

