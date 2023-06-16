Halma (LON:HLMA) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,295 ($28.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

Halma Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,329.26 ($29.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,945.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,216.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54).

Halma Increases Dividend

Halma Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 3,220.34%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading

