Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.35). Approximately 201,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 238,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.36).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEIT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.71) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

