Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
HWKN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 67,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,159. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.83.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
