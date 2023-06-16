Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

HWKN stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 67,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,159. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hawkins by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

