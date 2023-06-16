Head to Head Analysis: JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) vs. Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) and Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Juventus Football Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Juventus Football Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific 11.51% 30.66% 8.77% Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $796.19 million 0.28 $91.41 million $8.78 2.53 Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -19.50

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Juventus Football Club’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JAKKS Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Juventus Football Club. Juventus Football Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JAKKS Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JAKKS Pacific and Juventus Football Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Juventus Football Club 0 0 0 0 N/A

JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Juventus Football Club.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Juventus Football Club on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops; and board games. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, value-oriented dollar stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is involved in audiovisual and media rights licensing; operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of additional services to fans; and management of players' registration rights. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. is a subsidiary of EXOR N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.