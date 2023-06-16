Head-To-Head Analysis: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -23.58% -43.25% -12.37% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 1 2 21 0 2.83 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for MongoDB and Liquid Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $328.35, indicating a potential downside of 14.80%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and Liquid Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $1.28 billion 21.02 -$345.40 million ($4.67) -82.53 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Volatility & Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.74, suggesting that its share price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MongoDB beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liquid Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.