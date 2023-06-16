Head to Head Comparison: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, meaning that its share price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.64 -$561.48 million ($2.58) -0.85 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 96.93 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given fuboTV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -46.26% -94.34% -34.43% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc. operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Rating)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.