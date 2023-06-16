Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

HSII has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.25 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.