Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Nant Capital, Llc Acquires 279,752 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc purchased 279,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $58,747.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,473,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,436.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Nant Capital, Llc acquired 172,345 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,086.25.

On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc bought 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $22,021.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc acquired 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heliogen by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 250,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Heliogen by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 291,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.