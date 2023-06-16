Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Nant Capital, Llc Acquires 279,752 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc purchased 279,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $58,747.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,473,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,436.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nant Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Nant Capital, Llc acquired 172,345 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,086.25.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Nant Capital, Llc bought 88,086 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $22,021.50.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Nant Capital, Llc purchased 385,024 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,405.76.
  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Nant Capital, Llc acquired 426,374 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $89,538.54.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heliogen by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 250,049 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Heliogen by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 291,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

