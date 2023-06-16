Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Shares Up 0.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.94. 15,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 51,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.