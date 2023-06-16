Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 41.8% in May

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 166.5% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 426,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 90.4% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $30.01. 4,285,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,281. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

