HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.22 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $11.22 million and $187,617.44 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,596.02 or 0.99952087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0040547 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $155,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

