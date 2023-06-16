Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.50 ($24.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,950 ($24.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.02) to GBX 1,740 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.28) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HIK opened at GBX 1,933 ($24.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,829.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,719.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,873.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,945 ($24.34).

Insider Transactions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($34,159.16). 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.