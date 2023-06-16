Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 98,911 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 98,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,326,396.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,450,423 shares in the company, valued at $958,150,172.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 437,156 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $5,390,133.48.

On Friday, May 26th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 61,843 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 574,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.75 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

