Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.