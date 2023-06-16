Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.00 billion.

Shares of HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

