Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.39 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $85.24 million and $2.39 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00024245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00094322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,800,762 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.