Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Mark J. Ourada Sells 9,200 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.