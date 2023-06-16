Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,470 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after acquiring an additional 924,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

TWNK opened at $27.00 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

