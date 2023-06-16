H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

LON HAT opened at GBX 440.85 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 440.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.34. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 311.32 ($3.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £193.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Walker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($83,333.33). Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

