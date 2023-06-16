Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HSON opened at $22.25 on Monday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $63.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.