Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Eric A. Prouty Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
HDSN stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.