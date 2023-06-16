Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Eric A. Prouty Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

HDSN stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

