Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $12,675,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $12,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,490,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Humacyte Trading Down 2.8 %
Humacyte stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 76.90% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Humacyte by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Humacyte by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 178,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
