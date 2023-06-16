Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $28.25- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $463.85 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average is $507.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $599.72.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Humana by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Humana by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Humana by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4,628.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

