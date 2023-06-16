Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $2.61 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00010127 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $423.51 million and $8.57 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

