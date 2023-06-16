Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Critical Comparison

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64% Carbon Streaming 990.27% -12.03% -10.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.95 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -2.62 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 313.87 -$12.90 million $0.80 1.25

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.3, suggesting that its stock price is 6,830% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.87, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 341.67%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats Hut 8 Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

