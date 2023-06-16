Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HYMCL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 3,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

