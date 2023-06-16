Iain G. Ross Purchases 150,000 Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Iain G. Ross acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,015.02).

ReNeuron Group Stock Up 3.1 %

RENE stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 468,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.00. ReNeuron Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

