iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET) Shares Down 1.3%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.72% of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (IBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in sports betting and gaming activities, including esports and iGaming. IBET was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Inherent.

