Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Icade has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.