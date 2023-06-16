ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.03 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $173.73 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,472,655 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
ICON Coin Trading
