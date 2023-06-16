ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Tops $17.03 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $173.73 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,472,655 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,448,173.237298 with 959,448,172.342925 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17535269 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,646,079.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.