IGas Energy’s (IGAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on the stock.

IGas Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 15.29 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.48 million, a PE ratio of -170.98 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.31. IGas Energy has a one year low of GBX 14.30 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.40).

Get IGas Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frances Ward purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £436.80 ($546.55). 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.